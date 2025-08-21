Political Office Holders Seeking Higher Salaries Should Resign, Join Private Sector — Hamzat Lawal

Founder of Follow The Money, Hamzat Lawal, has called on politicians in public office seeking an increase in their salaries to resign and join the private sector.

Lawal stated this while reacting to the plan by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review the salaries of political office holders in Nigeria, including that of President Bola Tinubu.

“I understand that over 33 years, we have not really reviewed some of these allocations and the salary of the President, but this is not the time to do that; that country cannot afford it.

“If our politicians and political office holders think that they are not paid what they are due, they should resign and go and find a job that will pay them, or they can create their own companies and allocate salaries to themselves. Let them not put more burden than Nigerians are carrying,” he said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

“Again, this is about rent-seeking; this is about making the President happy, rather than focusing on their constitutional responsibility. I don’t even know why they have not made a statement or reacted to the fact that we have not got the budget performance or expenditure.

“One of the roles of this commission [RMAFC] is to ensure that we utilise money prudently and advise government on how to ensure that we get value for money and the impact of investing in infrastructure, not only the Federal Government but also the state government.

“So, I think that they just have misplaced priorities and maybe they should just focus on some of their constitutional responsibilities,‘ he added.

Lawal also stated that he sees the proposed salary review as insensitive and a plot to set Tinubu up and make him unpopular.

He explained, “I think this is even a setup for Mr. President, because why would you want to make a decision that would make the leadership of the country so unpopular?

“I want to quote Mr. President. He said that we must tighten our belts; this is the time for sacrifice. So, why is it that the political office holders don’t want to also sacrifice? Why is it that it is the citizens who should carry this burden?

“The commission just focused on their salaries. Let’s talk about their allowances, let’s talk about their estacode when they travel for foreign trips. Some of them even ride in armoured cars.

“So, I think it’s insensitive and political suicide if, for any reason, Mr. President — after this commission puts together their report and all the consultation they hope to do — passes this into law.”

He noted that focus should be on allocating more funds to the local government by implementing autonomy for the third tier of government

He also suggested that the salaries of high-earning public officer holders could be slashed to increase the salaries of low earners in public office.

The Chairman of the commission, Mohammed Shehu, had disclosed that President Tinubu presently earns ₦1.5 million monthly, while ministers receive less than ₦1 million — figures he said had remained unchanged since 2008.

Shehu described their current earnings as inadequate, unrealistic, and outdated in the face of rising responsibilities and economic challenges.