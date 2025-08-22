SpaceX Launches Secretive US Military Spacecraft

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted into space on Thursday night carrying the US military’s secretive X-37B drone.

The rocket successfully launched at 11:50 pm (0350 GMT on Friday), according to SpaceX’s livestream of the event.

The Falcon 9 lit up the night sky over NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where it was launched from.

READ ALSO: Trump Orders Space Regulations Eased In Win For Musk

The US Space Force has said the drone’s mission will include “a wide range of test and experimentation objectives”.

“These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space,” the service said in a statement last month.

“Mission 8 will contribute to improving the resilience, efficiency, and security of US space-based communications architectures,” it added.

About the size of a small bus, the X-37B US space drone looks like a mini version of the manned space shuttles retired in 2011.

On previous missions, the X-37B has carried out tests for the US space agency, NASA.

In operation since 2010, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance.

It is 30 feet (nine meters) long, has a 15-foot wingspan, and is powered by solar panels.

AFP