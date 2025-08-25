Insecurity: Africa Must Invest In Indigenous Military Innovations, Can’t Remain Technology Consumer – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for home-grown solutions to address the multifaceted security challenges, including terrorism, bedevilling the African continent.

Shettima stated that the continent faces numerous forms of insecurity, which required concerted efforts by African nations.

He said that Africa must invest in cyber-defence, artificial intelligence, and indigenous military innovation, as it could not remain merely a consumer of technology.

“The nature of warfare has evolved. The traits of today are asymmetric, digital, and often invisible. Our response must not be less dynamic.

“We must invest in cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and indigenous military innovation. Africa cannot remain merely a consumer of technology. We must be creators, innovators, and owners of the tools that secure our tomorrow,” Shettima said at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the summit provided an opportunity to reassess Africa’s military objectives in the collective aspirations to make the continent safe.

The Vice President also said it was a time to forge a new doctrine of continental defence, one rooted in trust, shared intelligence, and coordinated strategy.

Addressing the gathering military chiefs, he stated, “The enormity of threats across our continent compels us to pause and reflect, from the deserts where insurgency passes to the high seas where piracy prowls, from the silent corridors of cybercrime to the ruthless networks of transnational criminals.

“None of these tragedies respects borders, and neither should our response. What is true of our challenges must also be true of our resolve. We cannot neutralise these threats in isolation.

According to him, security is the foundation upon which the pieces of progress must stand.

He urged participants to explore avenues for defence industrial cooperation, collaboration, research partnerships, and African-led solutions to African security challenges.

The Vice President also called on the organised private sector to be the continent’s ally, to invest in the future of defence as an investment in the survival of nations.

“That is why we must use this summit, not merely as a meeting, but as a component to deepen cooperation through joint training, harmonised doctrines, and interoperable systems. For this to endure, we must build a framework where our defense institutions speak with one voice and act with one purpose.

“We are bound as a family, sharing not just borders, but destiny. And in this family, defence is the first expression of love each member can promise the other,” Shettima said.