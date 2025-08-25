JAMB Orders Candidates To Re-Upload O’Level Results For 2025 Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who uploaded their O-Level results before the release of the final 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results to return to accredited centres and re-upload their results.

The announcement was released in an official bulletin shared on the Board’s official X handle on Monday.

The examination body explained that all previously uploaded results had been cleared from its system to avoid confusion in the admission process.

According to the Board, “candidates who sat the UTME with awaiting results are required to upload their O’Level results as soon as they are released. Many began uploading the WAEC 2025 SSCE before the final results were released. To avoid any confusion, the Board cleared all prior uploads, and all candidates are now required to re-upload their results, whether or not they differ from the earlier results uploaded.”

The Board further stressed that failure to comply would affect eligibility for admission consideration in the ongoing process.

“Please re-upload your 2025 SSCE result to the JAMB portal without delay,” the statement added.

The directive has sparked mixed reactions among candidates, many of whom had rushed to upload their results earlier in compliance with admission requirements.

Responding to a concern raised by an X user, identified as @Ndukaphilip43644, who asked about results uploaded before the implementation of verification, JAMB maintained its position, advising: “You’re advised to please visit any of our accredited facilities to verify your result. Thank you.”

With this new directive, candidates are expected to promptly revisit accredited JAMB centres nationwide to re-upload their final WAEC results to ensure smooth processing of their admission status.