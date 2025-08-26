Panic As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

A passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among passengers and their loved ones.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11 a.m., en route Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety in fear and confusion.

It remained unclear what caused the derailment, and there has been no official confirmation of injuries or casualties.

Security sources report that military personnel have been deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation hasn’t spoken on the incident.

More to follow…