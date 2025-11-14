NRC Apologises Over Abuja-Kaduna Train Delay, Denies Leaving Passengers Stranded

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has apologised to passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) for delays experienced on Wednesday, stating no passenger was stranded.

The delay, which affected the afternoon service, occurred after a procedural safety decision was made when the train’s backup engine began losing power shortly after departure.

The train returned to Rigasa, Kaduna, as a precaution, before resuming its journey at 4:00 pm and arriving at Idu Station at 6:52 pm, approximately 80 minutes behind schedule.

Responding in a statement on Thursday, NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa dismissed reports suggesting that passengers were stranded, describing them as misleading. He stressed that the Corporation prioritizes safety above all else, which informed the decision to return the train to Rigasa, Kaduna.

READ ALSO: NRC Announces Resumption Of Warri–Itakpe Train Service

“Though the train could have continued, for security reasons along the route and considering it was less than 30 minutes into the journey, it was advisable to pull back to Rigasa, Kaduna, for safety reasons,” Opeifa explained.

The train resumed its journey at 4:00 pm, an hour after the delay, and arrived at Idu at 6:52 pm—80 minutes behind schedule. Passengers were kept updated throughout via the Public Address System on the train and at Rigasa Station.

“Although the train could have continued, safety on the route was paramount. Since the train was less than 30 minutes into its journey, it was advisable to return to Rigasa,” Opeifa said.

He added that if the trip had been during the morning schedule, the train would have continued and shunted at the nearest stations.

According to the NRC boss, the evening timing warranted a more cautious approach, adding that passengers were regularly updated via Public Address Systems both on the train and at Rigasa Station.

Opeifa reassured travellers and stakeholders that the NRC remains committed to upholding the highest safety and reliability standards across its rail network, both narrow and standard-gauge, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely.