NRC Announces Resumption Of Warri–Itakpe Train Service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Sunday said the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) will resume operations on Wednesday, 29th October 2025.

NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed this in a statement weeks after the corporation suspended train operations along that route.

According to the agency, the temporary suspension became necessary to enable the corporation to carry out essential repairs, system checks, and maintenance on the tracks and rolling stock to enhance passenger safety and service reliability.

“The temporary suspension was necessary to carry out critical repairs, maintenance, and system checks on the tracks and rolling stock to ensure the comfort, reliability, and safety of passengers,” the statement noted.

NRC’s spokesperson said that the resumption aligns with NRC’s commitment to providing safe and efficient train services while maintaining the highest operational standards.

READ ALSO: NSIB Begins Investigation Into Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

He also announced that the online booking portal will reopen by 12 noon on Monday, 27th October 2025, ahead of the resumption date. It urged passengers to make bookings through https://nrc-fane.ng or visit designated stations to secure their tickets.

While apologising to travellers and stakeholders for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption, Unyimadu thanked the public for their patience and understanding throughout the period.

“The corporation sincerely apologises to its esteemed passengers and stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced during the period of suspension and appreciates their patience and understanding,” the statement added.

See the full statement below: