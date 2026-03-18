NRC Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Services After Disruption

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has restored train services on the Abuja-Kaduna line following the disruption recorded on Monday.

NRC Managing Director Kayode Opeifa disclosed this on Wednesday, two days after the accident left 26 passengers injured.

“Following the incident on Monday, 16th March 2026, normal train operations have been fully restored through the swift intervention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation,” he wrote on his X handle.

“Passengers can now confidently book tickets, as improved safety and operational measures have been implemented to ensure secure and comfortable journeys.”

READ ALSO: Several Passengers Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Train Accident

Following the incident on Monday, 16th March 2026, we returned on 17 March to confirm normal train operations is ongoing without obstruction through the swift intervention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation men and iron men. Passengers can continue to confidently book… pic.twitter.com/03SOnEpNMc — Dr Kayode Opeifa (DKO) (@DrKayodeOpeifa) March 18, 2026 Advertisement

Opeifa emphasised that the swift response of the corporation ensured minimal disruption while reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety and service reliability.

The corporation also noted the successful resumption of the AKTS return trip from Rigasa in Kaduna State, signalling a return to normalcy for rail commuters along the corridor.

The incident occurred around 9:16 a.m. near Asham Station on a downward section of the Abuja–Kaduna rail line, involving train KA2, which had departed Rigasa and made a scheduled stop at Jere before continuing its journey.

After leaving Jere, where an additional rear locomotive had been attached, the locomotive became detached while the train was moving, rolled forward, and collided with the rear of the train, resulting in a serious operational occurrence.

The NRC clarified that the accident was not a collision between two trains as widely reported but rather the rear locomotive striking the power car and the last passenger coach.

“We are also pleased to welcome passengers on the AKTS return trip from Rigasa, Kaduna State, yesterday, 17th March 2026, with the support of HRH (Alhaji) Ishaq Ibrahim Tanko, Hakimin Idu District Head, Abuja.

“Train services are back to normal — safer and better,” Opeifa said.