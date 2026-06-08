Train Derailment: NEMA Deploys Emergency Response Team To Delta

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its Emergency Response Team (ERT) following an incident involving a passenger train travelling from Itakpe to Warri along the Agbor axis of Delta State on Monday.

The agency said that the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, upon receiving an alert on the incident, immediately activated the response mechanism and deployed an ERT.

READ ALSO: [UPDATED] Warri–Itakpe Train Derails, Three Passengers Dead

It also said that Umar has been in contact with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, and assured him of NEMA’s support.

“The agency’s response team is collaborating with the NRC, security agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to provide necessary assistance to the passengers, ensure their safety, and support operations,” NEMA disclosed in a statement.

At least three passengers were confirmed dead by the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Monday following the derailment of the train on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service.

While confirming the derailment, the NRC said that emergency response teams and relevant authorities were at the scene providing necessary assistance.

The incident occurred less than a month after the NRC temporarily put on hold the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS), due to operational exigencies and technical advice from its engineers.