[UPDATED] Warri–Itakpe Train Derails, Three Passengers Dead

Three passengers have died following the derailment of a train on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service.

The incident occurred on Monday.

While confirming the derailment, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently at the scene attending to the situation and providing necessary assistance.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirms that an incident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) occurred today.

READ ALSO: Warri-Itakpe Train Derails Four Days After Resumption, NRC Suspends Services

“Emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently at the scene attending to the situation and providing necessary assistance,” the statement signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Opeifa, partly read.

“The Corporation is closely monitoring developments and a detailed statement will be issued as soon as more information becomes available,” it added.

The incident occurred less than a month after the NRC temporarily put on hold the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS), due to operational exigencies and technical advice from its engineers.

It had noted that the temporary suspension became necessary to enable the it to carry out critical operational assessments aimed at ensuring continued safety, reliability, and improved service delivery on the corridor.

“The NRC regrets the inconvenience this development may cause passengers and other stakeholders, and assures the public that efforts are currently ongoing to resolve the issues within the shortest possible time.

“Passengers and intending travelers will be duly informed before the end of the week on the date for the resumption of normal train operations,” the statement by the agency had read.

The agency had recorded a derailment on the train service in November, 2025, blaming it on the activities of vandals.

In November, 2025, it said it arrested two suspects in connection with the train derailment incident which occurred on the Warri-Itakpe railway in Agbor, Delta State.

In August, 2025, a passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed, triggering panic among passengers and their loved ones.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11 a.m., en route to Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety in fear and confusion.

Worried by the persistent derailments of the country’s rail lines, the Senate in November 2025 resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The probe was aimed at uncovering the root causes of recurring derailments and assessing the condition of rail infrastructure, as well as the imported materials used in the sector.