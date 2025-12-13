NEMA Sets Up Emergency Response Lines For Yuletide

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, declared its full operational readiness for timely and effective response to emergencies during the Yuletide season and beyond.

A statement by the Agency declared the emergency response lines when its Director General, Zubaida Umar, led staff on a fitness exercise in Abuja.

The exercise, which featured a route walk of about five kilometres, was aimed at promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and preparedness among staff in line with the Agency’s mandate as a frontline emergency coordination agency.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Umar expressed satisfaction with the fitness level, discipline, and operational preparedness of NEMA personnel, noting that physical readiness is critical to effective emergency response, especially during periods of heightened human and vehicular activities.

She assured Nigerians that NEMA has activated its preparedness mechanisms nationwide and is working in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, emergency responders, and other critical agencies, to ensure rapid response to any emergency situation during the festive period.

The Director General urged members of the public to remain safety-conscious throughout the celebrations, advising motorists to avoid speeding, adhere to traffic regulations, and exercise caution on the roads and waterways, at public gatherings, and in residential areas.

She reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, emphasising that the Agency remains on standby across its zonal, territorial, and state operations offices to facilitate timely response to emergencies that may arise during the Yuletide season and in the days ahead.

Also speaking, the Director of Search and Rescue at NEMA, Air Commodore Bature Usman, explained that the fitness exercise is a routine activity designed to keep personnel physically and mentally prepared for emergency response operations at all times.

The exercise featured the participation of key stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), underscoring the importance of inter-agency collaboration in effective disaster response.