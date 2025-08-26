NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Over Circulation Of Fake Postinor-2

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the circulation of falsified batches of Postinor-2, an emergency contraceptive pill containing levonorgestrel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency said two counterfeit types of the product have been discovered in circulation, warning that the fake drugs pose serious health risks.

It said the Society of Family Health (SFH), the company licensed to market the original brand, had first alerted it about the development and confirmed that it did not import the falsified batches.

READ ALSO: GMO Foods Are ‘Not Bad For Us,’ Should Be Labelled — NAFDAC

NAFDAC noted that the differences between the original and counterfeit products are noticeable in packaging errors. The pin verification sticker on the fake product carries a smaller font size and wrongly spells “Verify” as “Veify,” the agency wrote on its X handle.

According to NAFDAC, the pack contains another error, spelling “Distributed in Nigeria” as “Distnibuted in Nigeria.”

It gave details of the fake products as: Counterfeit Type 1: Batch No. T36184B, manufactured August 2024, expiring August 2028. Counterfeit Type 2: Batch No. 332, manufactured March 2023, expiring February 2027.

According to the agency, the original Postinor-2 batch in circulation is Batch No. T32458H, manufactured February 2023, with an expiry date of February 2027.

The agency warned that the counterfeit Postinor-2 could contain harmful or substandard ingredients, improper doses, or contaminants that may lead to serious side effects, contraceptive failure, long-term reproductive health issues, or even death.