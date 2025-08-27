Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Headline Nominees’ List

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Wednesday unveiled its 2025 nominees, a list that features some of the continent’s biggest talents.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido both secured five nominations each. Burna Boy’s album No Sign of Weakness and Davido’s 5ive were both nominated for Album of the Year, while their hit singles also earned them spots in Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa matched them with five nods, including Best African DJ and Album of the Year. Morocco’s rap star El Grande Toto also secured five nominations, with his album Salgoat and hit Diplomatico catching global attention.

Nigeria’s fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi also stood tall with four nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration Laho.

His compatriot, Rema, also emerged with three nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Best Male in West Africa.

Ayra Starr has two nominations, but she is contesting for the Artiste of the Year Award with big stars including Davido, Burna Boy, and El Grande Toto.

A statement by the organisers said public voting will open globally on September 10, 2025, via the official AFRIMA website (www.afrima.org).

“Music lovers across Africa and the diaspora will be able to participate in determining the winners in the various categories. Voting will close on the eve of the main awards on November 30,” the statement read partly.

AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima, who represents the Southern African region on the panel, described the 2025 nominees’ list as proof of how far African music has come.

“It’s been a dream of ours for a long time to work this hard to get to a place where African music can be heard by everyone. We were marginalised for so many years; our voices were not heard as artists, as creators, as songwriters, as producers, as engineers, as video makers, as filmmakers. Twelve years in, we’re now here. This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent,” he said.

AFRIMA 2025 is being organised alongside the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State.