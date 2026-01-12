Let’s Support African Platforms, Not Divide Our Unity, Says Rema After AFRIMA Wins

Afrobeats star Rema has called for unity and sustained support for African music platforms after emerging as the biggest winner at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), held in Lagos.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, drawing top musicians, Nollywood stars, industry stakeholders and fans from across the continent.

Rema, aka Divine Ikubor, clinched three major awards on the night, outperforming several key nominees across key categories.

During his acceptance speech, the 25-year-old singer expressed gratitude to his supporters while emphasising the importance of unity within the African music industry.

“I just think it’s important to always support our utilities of Afrobeats, our platforms, and especially the platforms that do not divide or put down or split this unity that we have,” Rema said.

Rema secures his third AFRIMA award, winning Artiste of the Year.#afrimaawards pic.twitter.com/TgFRdQroTN — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 12, 2026

He also thanked his fans and reflected on his journey in the industry.

“Thank you to my fans, thank you Nigeria, thank you the whole of Africa, thank you for rocking with this young kid from Benin City,” he added.

His wins included the prestigious Artiste of the Year award, where he edged out a strong field of contenders such as Egypt’s Amr Diab, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Shallipopi, South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa and Tyla, Morocco’s El Grande Toto, the DRC’s Fally Ipupa, and Tanzania’s Jux.

Rema also emerged Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, beating competition from top regional acts including Asake, Black Sherif, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Axel Merryl, Didi B, Djodje and Senegal’s VJ.

In addition, the singer won Best African Artiste in R&B & Soul for his song “Baby (Is It a Crime)”. The category featured nominees such as Kunmie, Manal, Bensoul and V-Be, Azana, Emma’a, Calema, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele, Wegz featuring Tayc, and Braye, underscoring the depth of talent across the continent.

Rema’s success further underlined Nigeria’s strong showing at the ceremony, with several Nigerian artistes picking up top honours.

Burna Boy won Album of the Year for No Sign of Weakness, while Shallipopi claimed Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration for “Laho”.

Yemi Alade secured Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary, and Qing Madi was named Most Promising Artiste of the Year.

The event featured performances from leading African acts and celebrated musical excellence across regional and continental categories.