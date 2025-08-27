Gov Uzodimma Increases Minimum Wage To ₦104,000 For Imo Workers

In a decisive move to improve the welfare of workers in the state, the Imo State Government has approved an increase in the minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦104,000.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the announcement during a crucial meeting with labour leaders at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

It is a crucial issue between the state government and representatives of organised labour in the state.

The governor also announced the approval of ₦16 billion for the immediate clearance of all outstanding gratuities owed to pensioners in the state.

The gesture attracted commendation from the labour leaders who sang solidarity songs.

They described it as a historic step towards improving the lives of workers and retirees in the state.

Present at the meeting were the state NLC Chairman, Uche Chigemezu, the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Uchenna Ibe, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Josiah Ugochukwu, and the state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Barth Echeta.