Niger Delta Youths Protest, Barricade NNPCL Towers

A group of Niger Delta Youth leaders, on Wednesday, staged a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Towers in Abuja.

The youths were said to have arrived at the towers in their numbers from around 6 am, blocking the entrance and exit gates of the NNPCL Towers.

As they marched on the streets, they carried banners with inscriptions, disrupting vehicular traffic on the Herbert Macaulay Way in the Central Business District.

On one of the displayed banners, the group called for the resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Engr. Bashir Ojulari over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

They also called for the appointment of an indigene of the Niger Delta region as the GCEO of the NNPCL.

Security agents, including men of the Nigeria Police Force, were at the scene to ensure that traffic was diverted to one lane of the dual carriageway leading to the NNPCL towers.

Workers were forced to park their cars far away from the gates of the Towers due to the protest.

More details soon…