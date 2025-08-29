Customs Seize Cannabis Worth ₦48.5m, ₦220m Contraband In Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the interception of N48.5 million worth of cannabis and N220 million in other contraband in Kaduna State.

A spokesman for the Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Saidu Nuruddeen, who stated this on behalf of the Comptroller of the Service, said the interception of the Cannabis, along with other contraband goods worth N220.4 million recovered in separate operations, was made on August 21, 2025.

He said that operatives of the unit, acting on credible intelligence, stopped a vehicle along the Zaria Flyover on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway and intercepted the contraband.

The statement explained that a male suspect was arrested after nine sacks containing 185 compressed blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 89.6kg, and with an estimated duty paid value of N48,562,500 were discovered in the vehicle.

The Customs spokesman said that the suspect and the exhibits were handed over to operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution in line with the spirit of inter-agency collaboration.

In another operation, Customs officers intercepted three vehicles conveying smuggled items.

The seized goods included 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, 8,100 liters of petrol, 178 bales of second-hand clothes, 225 cartons of spaghetti, 107 used tyres and 37 pieces of electric shockers.

The statement added that the total duty paid value of the contraband goods stood at N220,457,336.48.