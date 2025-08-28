Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect, Rescue Seven-Year-Old Victim In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old suspect, Chigozie Michael Clement, over the abduction of a seven-year-old child.

The victim, who was taken by the family’s painter, was rescued unhurt after a discreet operation by the Special Squad I of the Command, the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Thursday.

Hundeyin said the rescue operation began on 25 August 2025, when the child’s father reported at the Alapere Police Division that his son had been taken from their home without consent. Shortly after, the suspect contacted the victim’s mother, demanding N7 million as ransom for the boy’s release.

He said the case was immediately transferred to the Command’s Special Squad I, which launched a discreet investigation. On 27 August, operatives traced the suspect to Ijegun, Lagos, where he was arrested. The victim was found locked in a room and was rescued safely. The child has since been reunited with his family.

According to police authorities, the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming he abducted the child to raise money for his family’s needs. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether he acted alone or with accomplices.

The case will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, Hundeyin wrote in the statement.

In the wake of the rescue, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, vowed that the Command remains committed to deploying all available resources to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

