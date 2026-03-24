Ikeja Electric Blames Lagos Power Outages On Drop In Generation

Ikeja Electric Tuesday said businesses and residents across Lagos are experiencing low electricity supply following a nationwide drop in power generation.

In a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, the company attributed the development to insufficient gas supply to thermal power plants, the country’s major source of electricity generation.

He noted that the shortfall had affected electricity distribution to customers, resulting in intermittent outages and load shedding across its network.

Okotie, however, assured customers of the company’s commitment to equitable and efficient distribution of the limited power available.

“The ongoing reduction in electricity supply is largely due to a nationwide drop in power generation, caused by limited gas supply to thermal power plants.

“This has significantly reduced the energy available on the national grid and, consequently, the allocation to Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies,” he said.

“The management regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of our customers during this period.

“We remain committed to distributing the available power as efficiently and equitably as possible,” he said.

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He urged customers to remain patient as efforts continued at the national level to improve gas supply and stabilise power generation.

The update followed worsening electricity supply in Lagos, with residents and businesses lamenting poor supply.