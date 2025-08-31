Brighton’s Late Winner See Off Guardiola’s Man City

Manchester City blew the lead in a shock 2-1 defeat at Brighton that extended their troubled start to the Premier League season, while Liverpool braced for their blockbuster clash with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

City striker Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

But the 25-year-old’s third goal this season wasn’t enough to help Pep Guardiola’s side bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham.

James Milner’s second-half penalty hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda’s late strike completed City’s collapse.

Spain midfielder Rodri made his first league start for City since suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal in September 2024.

But Ballon d’Or holder Rodri, who had also started a Club World Cup match in the summer, was unable to inspire City to their second win of the season.

Haaland should have given City an early lead after racing clean through, but he scuffed a tame shot straight at Bart Verbruggen.

He also lashed just wide from 18 yards after a flowing City move.

The Norway striker missed another chance with a weak header from Rayan Ait-Nouri’s cross, allowing Verbruggen the chance to claw it to safety.

Haaland persevered and finally pierced the Brighton defence in the 34th minute, stabbing past Verbruggen from close range after Omar Marmoush prodded the ball into his path.

Haaland forced Verbruggen into a miscued clearance just before half-time, but Rodri blazed the chance over.

Matheus Nunes handed Brighton a lifeline in the 67th minute.

Lewis Dunk shrugged off Bernardo Silva’s attempt to mark him and blasted a shot that Nunes blocked with his arm away from his body.

Milner sent James Trafford the wrong way with a clinical penalty before copying Diogo Jota’s goal celebration in tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate who died in a car crash in July.

It was the 39-year-old’s first Premier League goal since 2019, making him the second oldest scorer in the competition’s history behind Teddy Sheringham, who was 40 when he set the record.

City were in disarray and German youngster Gruda made them pay in the 89th minute, breaking into the area before delivering a composed finish to spark wild celebrations as Guardiola looked on in disbelief.