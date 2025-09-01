FG Offers Investors 16.541% Rates In September 2025 Savings Bonds

The Federal Government is offering investors up to 16.541% per annum in the September 2025 savings bonds.

In a circular published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday, the subscription window will close on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The settlement is scheduled for September 10, 2025. Coupon (interest) payments will be made quarterly—March 10, June 10, September 10, and December 10—directly to investors.

The DMO offered investors two subscription categories of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond.

The first is a two-year bond, which will mature on September 10, 2027, and carries an annual interest rate of 15.541 per cent.

The second is a three-year bond, set to mature on September 10, 2028, with a higher annual interest rate of 16.541 per cent.

The 2-year bond interest rate rose to 15.541% in September 2025, up from 14.401% in August. Similarly, the 3-year bond recorded an increase to 16.541% in September, compared to 15.401% in the previous month.

The FGN Savings Bond programme, introduced in 2017, was designed to deepen the domestic bond market, promote financial inclusion, and offer retail investors access to secure and low-risk government securities.

Each bond unit is priced at ₦1,000, with a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and additional investments in multiples of ₦1,000, allowing investors to subscribe for up to ₦50 million.

The FGN Savings Bond qualifies as an approved investment under the Trustee Investment Act and is also recognised as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This makes it eligible for tax exemption by pension funds and other qualified institutional investors.