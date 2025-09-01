VIDEO: I Will Deduct One Million Votes From Tinubu’s In 2027 Polls, Says Marafa

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has vowed to strip President Bola Tinubu of at least one million votes in the 2027 general elections.

The former Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara State spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

“Now, whether Mr President would win or not is a question of seeing, but I want to assure you something today. I am going to deduct one million votes out of Mr President’s votes that he got in 2023. Mark my words. 2027 is going to determine who is a featherweight,” Marafa said on Monday on the show.

Senator Marafa had earlier confirmed his resignation from the APC on Sunday.