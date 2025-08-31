Marafa Confirms Resignation From APC

Senator Kabiru Marafa has confirmed his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Zamfara State disclosed this to Channels Television via a text message on Sunday.

Marafa’s confirmation came after his political structure held a meeting in last Wednesday/ Thursday, where leaders unanimously resolved to dump the APC over what they described as injustice, neglect, and worsening insecurity in Zamfara State.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation, citing recent statistics that placed Zamfara as the state with the highest number of kidnapping cases in the country.

The group also accused the Federal Government of politicizing insecurity during the recent Kaura Namoda bye-election, alleging that security forces were deployed to secure APC’s electoral victory rather than protect lives.

On political appointments, Marafa’s loyalists faulted what they termed deliberate marginalization of Zamfara, despite the state’s contribution to APC’s 2023 presidential victory.

They noted that while other states in the North-West secured multiple ministerial slots, Zamfara got only one, and communities devastated by banditry attacks have received little or no federal intervention.

The statement, signed by Comrade Bashir Muhammad Mafara (Chairman) and Dr. Mannir Bature Tsafe (Secretary), added that the group will soon announce its next political direction in line with the aspirations of Zamfara people.