Over 8,000 Delegates, 31 Govs Set For APC National Convention

No fewer than 8,433 delegates are expected to participate in the 2026 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Eagle Square, Abuja.

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They will be led by President Bola Tinubu, 31 governors, and members of his cabinet.

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The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at a meeting with journalists at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja to unveil plans and expectations for the upcoming event, scheduled for March 27 and 28.

Idris, who serves as Co-Chairman of the convention’s Media and Publicity Committee, outlined readiness, logistics, and the party’s democratic messaging ahead of the event.

He called on members of the committee to work together in unity to ensure effective communication and successful delivery of the convention.

“A lot of sacrifice is expected from all, in line with the party’s vision for a united and disciplined approach to communicating to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister reminded members that the APC must continue to uphold strong internal democratic values.

“As party members, we must reflect a significant attribute of our president,” Idris said.

He added that the forthcoming convention represented an important milestone for the party as it continues to strengthen its internal structures and democratic processes.

Already, the party has confirmed it will adopt a consensus approach for selecting national leaders during the convention.

Assistant Secretary for Media and Publicity, Mary Ikoku, who disclosed the plan on Wednesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, added that the party has not yet decided how elective positions during primaries will be handled, noting that decisions may vary with local political dynamics.

The meeting on Thursday had governors, the leadership of its 2026 National Convention Central Coordination Committee, with its chairman and vice chairman, among other stakeholders.

The event also had in attendance the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; and the Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare.

The convention will allow APC members to choose national executives who will pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The new national officers would be expected to conduct the party primaries that will produce candidates for the presidential, governorship, House of Assembly, and National Assembly elections.