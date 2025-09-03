Yelwata: Nothing Has Changed Since Tinubu’s Benue Visit, Says Tiv Leader

The president of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK), Victor Aleva, has stated that no efforts have been made to rebuild the Yelwata community in Benue State following the deadly herdsmen attack in June, which claimed over 200 lives.

Tinubu had visited Benue following renewed killings in the state that left scores dead, several injured, and many others displaced in June.

But months after that visit, Aleva insists that the Yelwata community remains in ruins despite President Tinubu’s visit to the state in response to the incident.

“I was there in Yelewata last week Saturday and I saw things myself and I want to tell you that it is quite unfortunate. It is not about playing to the gallery or just saying things and being political. As I speak, nothing has changed,” Aleva said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“I told you here during my earlier interview that nothing good is going to come out of the President’s visit to Benue State. All those are just political, nothing is happening in Yelewata, I have video evidence, I have interview from the locals, I was there live with my entourage.”

During the president’s visit to Yelewata, he ordered that service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) arrest those behind the dastardly attack.

Few days after Tinubu’s arrest order, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the arrest of 26 persons suspected to be masterminds of the killings in Yelwata.

However, Aleva dismissed the reported arrest of the attack masterminds by the police, describing it as “a lie”.

“You know that is a lie. Because the president went there and scolded the Inspector-General of Police and just less than 48 hours or there about, they paraded some people.

“Where are the people? That incident actually happened I think on the 13th and 14th of June, this is more than two months, where are the people?” He queried.

Aleva maintained that the attack in Yelwata had nothing to do with herders-farmers clash, but a calculated attempt to exterminate a people living in the village.

He said that the people of the state expected the president to order the rebuild of the community and not ‘playing to the gallery’.