US Capital Sues Over Trump’s National Guard Deployment

Trump ordered nearly 2,300 National Guard to patrol Washington on August 11, claiming the city was a "filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment."

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated September 4, 2025
AFP__20250814__69KF6AC__v2__MidRes__TopshotUsPoliticsTrump.jpg

 

The attorney general for the US capital filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to end President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to address crime in the city.

“Deploying the National Guard to engage in law enforcement is not only unnecessary and unwanted, but it is also dangerous and harmful to the District and its residents,” Brian Schwalb said in a statement announcing the suit.

“No American city should have the US military -– particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement -– policing its streets,” Schwalb said.

“It’s DC today but could be any other city tomorrow,” he added. “We’ve filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal overreach.”

The Republican president has also threatened to mobilise National Guard troops to address crime in other Democratic-run cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and New Orleans.

Members of the National Guard and the DC Metropolitan Police Department speak with each other at Dupont Circle in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2025. US President Donald Trump announced on August 25 new measures tightening his grip on security in Washington, ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to set up a specialized unit within Washington’s National Guard for public order, and ending cashless bail. Democrats have repeatedly accused Trump of pushing presidential power way past its constitutional limits, most recently by deploying troops in the US capital. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

 

Trump has denied charges that he is strictly targeting cities run by his political opponents for his anti-crime campaign and his crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Schwalb’s lawsuit names Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense as among the defendants.

The DC attorney general’s move comes two days after a federal judge in California ruled that Trump effectively violated the law when he used troops to put down protests over immigration raids in Democrat-run Los Angeles.

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration against the deployment of National Guard and increased immigration raids in Washington, DC, on August 30, 2025. US President Donald Trump on August 25, 2025 announced new measures that tightened his grip on security in Washington, a day after National Guard troops began carrying weapons in the US capital. Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard — who now number more than 2,200 — earlier this month as part of what he has billed as a crackdown on allegedly out-of-control crime in the city. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Judge Charles Breyer said Trump appears intent on “creating a national police force with the President as its chief” and barred the National Guard from performing police functions including arrests or searches and seizures.

The Washington attorney general’s office said deploying the National Guard in the nation’s capital amounts to “an involuntary military occupation that far exceeds the President’s authority.”

It threatens to “undermine public safety by inflaming tensions” and is hurting the local economy by “driving away tourists and patrons of local businesses,” Schwalb’s office said.

