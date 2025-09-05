Abia Govt Sacks Six Civil Servants Over Fraud

The Abia State Government has sacked six officers of the Ministry of Justice after an internal audit and administrative inquiry found that they allegedly manipulated payroll systems to receive excess salaries.
According to the statement by the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Eze, the dismissed civil servants included a Principal Accountant (SGL 12), Senior Accountant (SGL 10), Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14), Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13), Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12) and a Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09).
The state government explained that the disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the State Civil Service Commission, which independently reviewed financial records and interrogated the officers before concluding they had “knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the state”.
“The government notes, however, that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, also initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.
“Additionally, the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.
“The governor has directed that the activities of the committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability,” the government said in the statement on Thursday.
Eze said those formally indicted would be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.
He said the dismissals demonstrated the administration’s commitment to transparency and a “zero tolerance for corruption in public service”.
The government urged civil servants to report suspected irregularities through confidential channels.
See the full statement below:
ABIA STATE GOVERNMENT DISMISSES SIX (6) CIVIL SERVANTS OVER SALARY PADDING.
The Abia State Government has approved the dismissal of six (6) staff of the Ministry of Justice following their indictment in a salary padding scheme uncovered during an internal audit and administrative inquiry.
The affected officers were found to have engaged in the manipulation of payroll systems, resulting in the unlawful receipt of excess salaries over a sustained period. The dismissed officers are:
1. Mr. Dickson Uche Eze – Principal Accountant (SGL 12)
2. Mrs. Esther Emeruwa – Senior Accountant (SGL 10)
3. Mrs. Ijeoma Jonathan – Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14)
4. Mrs. Treasure Isinguzo – Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13)
5. Mrs. Chioma Victoria Erondu – Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12)
6. Mrs. Hannah Ezinne Eze – Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09)
The disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which independently interrogated the officers, reviewed relevant financial records, and confirmed that the above-named individuals had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the State.
The Government notes, however, that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, also initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.
Additionally, the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme. The Governor has directed that the activities of the Committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability.
Those indicted and dismissed will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.
This decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service. The Government wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its effort to rid the system of all forms of fraudulent malpractice and unethical conduct.
We urge all civil servants and stakeholders in the public sector to remain committed to integrity and to report any suspected irregularities through appropriate and confidential channels.
Pst. Eno Jerry Eze (PhD)
Chairman, Civil Service Commission,
Abia State
September 4th, 2025.