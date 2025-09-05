Abia Govt Sacks Six Civil Servants Over Fraud

The Abia State Government has sacked six officers of the Ministry of Justice after an internal audit and administrative inquiry found that they allegedly manipulated payroll systems to receive excess salaries.

According to the statement by the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Eze, the dismissed civil servants included a Principal Accountant (SGL 12), Senior Accountant (SGL 10), Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14), Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13), Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12) and a Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09).

The state government explained that the disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the State Civil Service Commission, which independently reviewed financial records and interrogated the officers before concluding they had “knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the state”.

“The government notes, however, that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, also initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.

“Additionally, the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.

“The governor has directed that the activities of the committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability,” the government said in the statement on Thursday.

Eze said those formally indicted would be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

He said the dismissals demonstrated the administration’s commitment to transparency and a “zero tolerance for corruption in public service”.

The government urged civil servants to report suspected irregularities through confidential channels.

See the full statement below: