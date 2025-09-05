‘Painful Tragedy’: FG Mourns As Niger Boat Accident Claims Over 30 Lives

The Federal Government has mourned the victims of the tragic boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, which reportedly claimed the lives of 30 people.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, extended the government’s condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Niger State.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will provide the necessary support to the victims’ families and survivors, working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure prompt relief and assistance,” he stated.

The minister commended the Niger State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), for its swift rescue operation, which ensured that all passengers of the ill-fated boat were accounted for.

He also urged passengers to always prioritise safety when travelling on our inland waterways.

“In particular, no one should embark on boat journeys without wearing appropriate protective jackets. Safety precautions can make the difference between life and death,” Idris stated.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to mount a massive nationwide sensitisation campaign to raise public awareness on safety measures when using inland waterways.

The wooden boat, which was reportedly carrying 138 passengers on Tuesday, capsized along the Shagunu–Dunga axis on Kainji Lake.

See the full statement below: