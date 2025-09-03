NIWA Commends NSEMA’s Rescue Efforts, Warns Against Overloading

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commended the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its swift intervention in the recent boat mishap that occurred in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement signed by the Authority’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Suleiman Makama, NIWA noted that the prompt rescue efforts led to the survival of at least 50 passengers who were onboard the ill-fated wooden boat.

According to preliminary findings, the boat was conveying passengers returning from a condolence visit to Dugga community when the incident occurred.

NIWA said the mishap underscored the importance of safety consciousness by boat operators and passengers plying the nation’s waterways.

“Due to the correct usage of life jackets and prompt emergency response, 50 passengers were rescued, while search and rescue operations are still ongoing for possible missing persons,” the statement read.

The Authority further disclosed that it has intensified efforts to trace and interrogate the boat operator as part of ongoing investigations.

While commending NSEMA for its collaboration, NIWA cautioned boat operators against overloading, stressing that strict adherence to safety guidelines and capacity limits remains crucial to preventing accidents on the waterways.

“NIWA reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety of all passengers and users of Nigeria’s waterways at all times,” the statement concluded.

27 people were confirmed dead in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened on Tuesday, while the NIWA rescue team arrived at the scene about two hours later.

The wooden boat, which was reportedly carrying 138 passengers, capsized along the Shagunu–Dunga axis on Kainji Lake. Rescue operations led by NIWA revealed that 46 men, 58 women, and an undisclosed number of children were saved with the aid of life jackets.

Sadly, 27 bodies have so far been recovered — eight on Monday and 19 on Tuesday.

“The wooden boat sank but has since been removed, while rescue efforts are still ongoing,” the Manager of NIWA Niger-Kwara Area office, Akapo Adeboye, said.