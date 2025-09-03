27 Dead In Niger Boat Accident

Twenty-seven people have been confirmed dead in a tragic boat mishap that occurred on Tuesday, at Gausawa, along the Malale–Kainji Lake route in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 11:49 a.m., while the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) rescue team arrived at the scene at about 1:33 p.m.

The wooden boat, which was reportedly carrying 138 passengers, capsized along the Shagunu–Dunga axis on Kainji Lake. Rescue operations led by NIWA revealed that 46 men, 58 women, and an undisclosed number of children were saved with the aid of life jackets.

Sadly, 27 bodies have so far been recovered — eight on Monday and 19 on Tuesday.

“The wooden boat sank but has since been removed, while rescue efforts are still ongoing,” the Manager of NIWA Niger-Kwara Area office, Akapo Adeboye, said.

The source explained that the operation was coordinated by the NIWA New Bussa Substation Office, supported by NIWA River Marshalls, the Nigerian Shipowners Forum on Waterways (NIGSBOFWA), security agencies, and community leaders. He also noted that the collaboration has strengthened efforts to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent future tragedies.

Community leaders and boat operators in the area have pledged their support to NIWA in sustaining water safety measures.

The incident adds to the growing number of boat accidents in Nigeria.

In August, rescue workers were searching for more than 40 people after a boat accident in Sokoto.

In a statement, NEMA said that the boat, which was carrying more than 50 passengers to a market, capsized on August 17.

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” NEMA added.

At least 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them across a river to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

On July 29, six girls drowned after a boat taking them home from farm work capsized midstream in northwestern Jigawa State.

Two days earlier, at least 13 people had died in another boat accident in central Niger State.