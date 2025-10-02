NEMA Confirms Over 10 Dead, 24 Rescued, 42 Missing In Kogi Boat Mishap

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed more than 10 deaths, 24 passengers rescued, and 42 still missing from the Kogi boat mishap.

In a post on Thursday, NEMA said search and rescue operations continue.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a boat carrying about 80 passengers capsized on the River Niger.

The boat had departed Onugwa community in Ibaji Local Government Area and was heading to Olushi village before it sank.’

“The unfortunate mishap has claimed several lives and left dozens missing,” NEMA said in its update.

The Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, activated the Abuja Operations Office to support ongoing rescue efforts.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing

Search and rescue teams have recovered 14 corpses while efforts to find the missing continue.

Community divers are supporting official responders, including NEMA, KOSEMA, NIWA, Red Cross, Civil Defence, and the Fire Service.

NEMA added that “periodic updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

The Head of Abuja Operations Office, Zakari Abubakar, also visited the Onugwa traditional ruler to commiserate.

On Wednesday, the Kogi State Government said at least 26 passengers had died in the tragedy.

Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo described the accident as “a heartbreaking loss” and conveyed the governor’s condolences.

Governor Usman Ododo directed state agencies to support victims’ families and improve safety on the waterways.

“The Government of Kogi State stands with the people of Ibaji LGA in this moment of grief,” the statement said.

The NEMA and the state government emphasised the need for strict safety compliance on waterways.

They urged riverine communities to avoid overloading boats and ensure the use of life jackets during travel.