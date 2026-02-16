Wedding Celebration Turns Tragic As Boat Accident Claims 14 Lives In Kebbi

A boat accident has claimed the lives of 14 people in the Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The accident occurred at Gumbi village in Gumbi Ward of Yauri LGA after the victims had accompanied a bride to her husband’s house in Gwarzo village, Ngaski LGA.

The celebrants were said to be returning home when the boat capsized, throwing more than 100 passengers into the water.

Fourteen people — 13 women and one child — reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

Governor Nasir Idris, who attended the funeral prayer, condoled with the immediate families of the deceased, the local government, the emirate, and the people of Yauri.

READ ALSO: Six Killed, Police Station Burnt As Bandits Attack Niger State Communities

He urged them to accept the will of God Almighty in good faith.

Represented by the Chairman of Yauri Local Government, Abubakar Shu’aibu, the governor prayed to God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

“I appeal to you to accept this in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of our Creator.

“God does what He wants at the time He wants, and nobody has the right to question Him,” he said.

All the dead victims have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.