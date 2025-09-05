Paraguay Declares Holiday To Celebrate 2026 World Cup Qualification

Paraguay celebrated an impromptu national holiday Friday after a draw against Ecuador saw the South American nation qualify for its first Football World Cup in 16 years.

President Santiago Pena decreed the holiday late Thursday as thousands of Albirroja fans took to the streets to celebrate a 0-0 draw with Ecuador, which secured Paraguay the last automatic South American qualifying spot.

Pena, in his announcement, said Friday would be dedicated to paying “homage to the epic campaign that has inspired the entire nation”, even as some detractors said a national holiday was over the top.

Paraguay last took part in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Spain.

Their participation in the 2026 edition co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, will mark Paraguay’s ninth World Cup campaign.

“There are kids who have never seen the Albirroja in a World Cup. There are Paraguayans who have waited a lifetime to experience this moment again,” said Pena.

AFP