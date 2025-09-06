Nigeria Moving Towards Dictatorship, Abject Hunger, PDP Govs Warn

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has warned that Nigeria is daily moving towards full-blown dictatorship, insecurity and worsening hunger.

A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, on behalf of its chairman, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, as Muslim faithfuls celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud all over the world, called on Nigerian leaders to address the menace.

“Today, our country is at a crossroad as Nigerians get disconnected from the constituted services they deserve. As we inch daily to full-blown dictatorship with its attendant abuse of power and citizens live in abject penury in the face of plenty, leadership is once again called to urgently address insecurity, our compromised judicial system, failed economic policies resulting in intolerable hunger, poverty and unemployment,” the Forum said.

The governors also pointed to the lessons of the Prophet Muhammad.

“His message of peace, tolerance, and service to humanity resonates deeply across all faiths and cultures. As we reflect on his legacy, may we be inspired to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote understanding, and work together toward a more harmonious society,” the statement added.

The governors said the day should remind leaders to restore trust in the country.

“Let this day be a reminder of the values we should uphold and share — public service with accountability, kindness without expectation, humility, and the pursuit of truth to rebuild the faith of our citizens in our country,” the Forum said.

They also wished Muslims a peaceful Eid al-Maulud celebration.

Be filled with joy, prayer, and meaningful connection with loved ones. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Eid-el-Maulud,” it added.