Naira Nears Five-Month High At 1,514/$

The naira traded near a five-month high at 1514.86/$ on the official window at the close of last week, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The development indicates a strong start to September for the naira, which started the month at 1,526.09/$ before closing at 1,514.86/$ on Thursday at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The naira had last strengthened below the 1515/$ mark on March 6, when it closed trading at 1,512.30/$ on the NFEM. At the parallel market, it also appreciated, rising to 1,538/$, a 0.02 per cent strengthening.

The local currency’s momentum improved further as the CBN intervened with $15m, and additional portfolio flows boosted supply, driving a sharp rally to the $/N1519–1523 range.

Analysts say the naira could trade relatively stable across both the official and parallel markets in the coming week, supported by sustained dollar inflows and a modest buildup in external reserves. However, pressures from speculative demand and global oil price volatility may cap further gains.

The outcome of the OPEC+ meeting will be a key driver for crude oil prices, with any adjustments to production levels likely to influence Nigeria’s external earnings and, by extension, FX market dynamics.