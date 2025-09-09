NUPENG Suspends Strike As Union Reach Agreement With Dangote Refinery

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

The deal was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS) and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Acting NLC General Secretary, Benson Upah, confirmed the outcome, while the Ministry of Labour said it would issue a formal statement soon.

More to follow…