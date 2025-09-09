Petrol Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Continues Strike

Scarcity of petroleum products may soon hit the country as members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) continue their strike on Tuesday after negotiations between the Federal Government, organised labour, and the Dangote Group hit a roadblock late Monday in Abuja.

This came as NUPENG officials stopped fuel loading activities across depots nationwide on Monday, and kicked against Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s alleged ban on workers’ unionism.

Talks broke down after Sayyu Dantata, who represented the Dangote Group, reportedly walked out on Labour Minister Muhammad Dingyadi and the labour delegation during discussions over the unionisation of Dangote Refinery workers.

The meeting had in attendance the national executives of NUPENG and officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Also present was the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ogbugo Ukoha, as well as representatives of the Dangote Group and MRS Petroleum.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dingyadi and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiru Onyejeocha.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Dingyadi admitted the talks collapsed.

“There are issues we have not been able to reach a final agreement on. Since it was getting late and some of the parties were travelling to Lagos, we had to call off the meeting until tomorrow. But I am confident that by tomorrow, we should be able to resolve these issues,” Dingyadi said.

The NLC, however, accused the Dangote representative of deliberately frustrating negotiations.

“Even when we bent backwards to accommodate his uncompromising behaviour, he still walked out. We are left with no option but to do the needful. The strike action continues,” the acting Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, said.

NUPENG President Williams Akporeha said the union’s action was in defence of Nigerian workers, accusing Dangote of attempting to “enslave” employees.

“We cannot stand by and see an investor monopolise not just the system but even the workers. Nigerians have wished him well, but we will not allow him to enslave them,” he alleged.

The NLC had earlier issued an alert to FG and the Dangote Group, alleging “crude and dangerous anti-union practices, monopolistic agenda and indecent industrial relations strategies” at Dangote companies.

It warned that such policies violate Section 40 of the Constitution, the Labour Act, and International Labour Organisation conventions ratified by Nigeria.

NUPENG had on Friday declared its intention to stop loading fuel this week over allegations that the Dangote Refinery planned to ban the drivers recruited for its 4,000 trucks from joining the union.

Although NUPENG President, Akporeha, on Sunday confirmed that the FG had reached out to the union on the need to avert the strike, he insisted that the industrial action would continue.

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, also told Channels Television when he appeared as a guest on The Morning Brief, that the FG was in talks with the unions.

Gillis-Harry, however, maintained that its members were against market monopoly.

Meanwhile, the association had, in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, said the PETROAN had given a three-day notice for its planned suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products with effect from Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

As of Monday morning, Channels Television gathered that there was full compliance with the no-fuel-lifting directive.

In Rivers State, Channels Television confirmed that product scarcity is beginning to sweep across the state as NUPENG members have boycotted loading at the depots.

Sources at Lagos depots also said product loading has stopped across the state. Gates were shut at Aiteo, RainOil, Shell+, First Royal, and MAO, Hensmor, One Terminals, Africa Terminals, Integrated Oil and Gas, and other depots in Lagos. Also, A&E, Matrix, Parker AY Shafa, and other depots in Warri joined the strike.

Akporeha told Channels Television that there was “100 per cent compliance across the nation.”

Although the effect of the strike was not felt by Nigerians on Monday, stakeholders feared that the continuous shutdown of the depots would lead to fuel scarcity.