Prince Harry Meets King Charles For First Time Since 2024

Prince Harry arrived at his father King Charles III’s Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday for what is believed to be their first meeting since February 2024, British media reported.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, was seen entering the royal residence in a black car, just over an hour after the king.

Charles flew back from Scotland on Wednesday and arrived home in London, sparking speculation in the British press that there would be a long-awaited reunion between the father and son.

Harry cut ties with the royal family in 2020 and moved to California. He has not seen his father since flying to the UK to meet the king when he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

In May, Harry said that they were not on speaking terms as a result of the multiple court cases he is fighting in the UK as well as accusations against the royal family he has made in explosive television interviews and his memoir.

But Charles’s younger son said he was hoping for “reconciliation” as he did “not know how much longer my father has”.

Harry on Monday visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022, and has several charity events lined up.

He had returned to the UK three other times since their last meeting, but had not managed to see his father, including on one occasion when the pair were at different engagements just two miles apart.

But on July 9, the king’s press secretary and the prince’s head of communications were spotted meeting in London.

A photo of them sitting together, accompanied by Harry’s UK spokesman, on a private terrace, was published in the Mail on Sunday, stirring speculation of a possible meeting of the estranged pair.

AFP