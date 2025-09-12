UK Announces £400m Google Cloud Info Contract

The UK government has agreed a £400 million ($543 million) contract with Google Cloud, days before President Donald Trump’s visit, saying Friday it will allow it to “deploy the same technology” as the US and strengthen cooperation.

The deal “will strengthen secure communication links between the UK and US, in addition to the extensive intelligence and security partnership our two countries already share”, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It added Google Cloud’s latest technology, including “AI, data analytics, and cyber security”, would be used by defence intelligence and national security specialists.

The department explained that UK and US would now be able to “deploy the same technology, at the same classification, strengthening allied missions and partnerships.”

Data stored on the platform will not be communicated with the US via the platform, it stressed.

The ministry touted millions of pounds of inward investment from Google Cloud, noting the US tech giant will recruit a specialist UK team to manage the programme.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the tech had “strict data sovereignty and security controls” which ensured “critical data remains under direct UK control”.

Tara Brady, Google Cloud’s EMEA President, said the contract would help the UK government “develop a robust and resilient infrastructure and harness the latest technology innovations”.

“This partnership will enable the MoD to accelerate its digital modernisation efforts while maintaining the highest levels of security and data sovereignty,” he added.

The announcement of the deal comes ahead of Trump’s state visit to Britain next week, with several major US tech executives reportedly set to join the American leader.

AFP