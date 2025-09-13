Hilda Baci Completes World Record Attempt For Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda ‘Baci’ Bassey has completed her ‘World Record attempt for the largest pot of jollof rice’ during an eight-hour open cooking session at Eko Hotels and Suites, VI, Lagos.

With more than five tonnes of rice, tomato concentrate, cooking oil, and onions, the 28-year-old chef seeks to clinch the title for the biggest jollof dish ever made.

Baci said she poured 4,000 kilogrammes of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilogrammes of oil, and 600 kilogrammes of onions into a six-metre-wide steel cauldron.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef explained that although she initially planned to cook 250 bags of rice, she cut it to 200 bags to stay within the 20,000-kilogramme weight limit.

“It was safer to keep it below the scale’s capacity. Reducing by 1,000 kilogrammes still gave us enough to feed 20,000 people,” she explained.

Tension At The Weigh-In

The spectacle drew thousands, with 20,000 people officially registered for the free event tagged “Gino World Jollof Festival With Hilda Baci.”

Yet tension rose when the gigantic pot was lifted for weighing.

As a crane hoisted the pot, its cover slipped loose and the legs bent slightly, prompting Hilda’s team to halt a second attempt amid gasps from the crowd.

The visibly anxious chef circled the pot as her team worked to stabilise the structure.

The moment raised concerns among the crowd that something had gone wrong with the cooked jollof rice.

But by dawn, it was eventually packed into coolers and served in takeaway packs.

Onlookers, some exhausted from the all-night wait, cheered as they finally tasted the record-breaking meal.

Support

Baci was aided by ten assistants in red uniforms wielding massive wooden spoons, stirring the mammoth concoction while DJs, musicians, and celebrities kept the crowd entertained.

Notable figures included Ogun State First Lady Bamidele Abiodun, Nollywood star Funke Akindele, Bambam, Tomike Adeoye, influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Alex Unusual, TikTok star Peller, and Afrobeats singer Spyro.

Funke praised Hilda’s resilience and urged women to embrace ambition. “You can look beautiful, but you must hustle and do something special for yourself,” she told the cheering audience.

Baci herself broke down in tears mid-way as she scrolled through messages online, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Diversity Of Flavours

Jollof rice, one of West Africa’s most beloved dishes, is usually simmered in tomato sauce with meat or fish. It is a staple at homes, parties, and restaurants.

Though it shares a common recipe base, countries across the region add unique twists.

Nigerian jollof is typically spicier, while Ghanaian jollof features carrots and peppers for a reddish hue.

Liberian jollof often includes seafood, while some Malian communities add banana for a sweet-sour balance.

These differences fuel the famous Nigeria–Ghana “jollof rivalry” on social media.

Historians traced the dish to the 14th-century Wolof empire, spanning Senegal, Mauritania, and Gambia, where rice cultivation thrived. From there, the recipe spread across West Africa as thiebou dieune.

Awaiting Guinness Verdict

Guinness World Records acknowledged Baci’s attempt online, posting: “Best of luck to Hilda Baci, who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”

The body will review photos, videos, and evidence before confirming her achievement.

Baci insisted the goal was never just about records but about feeding people and celebrating Nigerian culture.

“It was challenging but exciting. My mind feels at ease. When I came up with this idea, I didn’t think of it as a world record,” she said.

This is the 28-year-old chef’s second Guinness attempt.

In May 2023, she became the official holder of the longest cooking marathon after clocking 93 hours, 11 minutes.

Born on 20 September 1995 in Akwa Ibom State, Baci studied sociology at Madonna University, Okija.

Inspired by her mother, a seasoned chef, she transformed a childhood passion into a global culinary brand.

Her latest challenge, she said, was about “feeding the nation” and showcasing Nigerian cuisine to the world. For her, the dream remains clear: to carve her name in history with the biggest pot of jollof ever cooked.