Kebbi Assembly Dismisses Malami’s Petition Alleging Importation Of Political Thugs

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has dismissed a petition by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, accusing the state governor of importing political thugs and mercenaries.

Speaking during an emergency press conference in Birnin Kebbi, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman described the allegations as ”baseless and unfounded.”

“Kebbi State has, over the years, earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the country. Any attempt to tarnish that record by some jealous individuals is an attack not only on the government but also on the good people of Kebbi State,” the Speaker stated.

He further said, “The allegations are not only baseless, unfounded, and mischievous, but they are also clearly designed to distract the government from its developmental strides.”

According to Usman, the petition is a deliberate attempt to incite fear and tension among the populace.

He stressed that the Kebbi State Government has no history or agenda of importing political thugs or mercenaries, as alleged.

“Our politics is rooted in dialogue and respect for democratic values. Therefore, these allegations are malicious and entirely without proof,” he added.

The Speaker maintained that security agencies operating in the state have not reported any intelligence linking the government to such activities.

He therefore called on the people of Kebbi State to remain calm and urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the claims and prosecute Abubakar Malami if found culpable, in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Malami Petitions Security Chiefs

Malami, who currently leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi, on Wednesday, wrote to top security authorities, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, alleging a plot to destabilise the state.

In the petition, Malami claimed that political actors in Kebbi were collaborating with foreign mercenaries from the Niger Republic and facilitating the trafficking of illegal arms to intimidate citizens, suppress opposition, and create unrest.

He further alleged that on September 1, he and other indigenes were attacked by armed thugs “operating without fear of law enforcement.”

He warned that the alleged activities not only posed risks to Kebbi’s peace but also carried implications for national security and sovereignty.