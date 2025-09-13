Trump Demands NATO Halts Russia Oil Purchases Before US Sanctions

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Russia, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions. “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. READ ALSO: US Urges G7, EU To Impose Tariffs On China, India Over Russian Oil Purchases Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that a U.S. Treasury spokesperson, Scott Bessent, called on G7 and European Union allies to impose “meaningful tariffs” on goods from China and India to pressure them to halt their purchases of Russian oil.

President Donald Trump has imposed an extra 25% tariff on imports from India to pressure New Delhi to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil, bringing total punitive duties on Indian goods to 50% and souring trade negotiations between the two democracies.

But Trump has refrained from imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports over China’s purchases of Russian oil, as his administration navigates a delicate trade truce with Beijing.

AFP