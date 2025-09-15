Asian Markets Fluctuate Ahead Of Expected US Rate Cut

Asian markets were mixed Monday as traders geared up for an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week.

Equities have enjoyed a strong run-up over recent weeks as a string of data on jobs and inflation provided the US central bank with enough leeway to resume its rate reductions.

Wednesday’s policy decision follows figures showing the labour market continuing to soften, while prices have not spiked as much as feared in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The keenly awaited meeting is expected to see the Fed lower borrowing costs 25 basis points, though some observers predict it could go to 50 points.

Trump said Sunday that “I think you have a big cut. It’s perfect for cutting”.

Still, Pepperstone’s Chris Weston wrote: “The market would be surprised if we saw any outcome other than a 25-basis-point cut from the Fed, even if several Fed governors do vote for a 50-basis-point cut.

“Attention will quickly turn to the tone of the (policy board) statement, the guidance from Powell’s press conference.”

The central banks of Canada, Britain, and Japan are due to meet this week.

After a tepid Friday on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq inch up to a new peak, Asia fluctuated.

Hong Kong, Singapore, and Jakarta all rose in early trade, while Seoul hit another record after South Korean officials scrapped a plan to lower the capital gains tax threshold for stock investors.

Shanghai edged down after data showed further weakness in China’s economy, with growth in retail sales and industrial production much slower than forecasts.

There were losses in Sydney, where ANZ bank, one of Australia’s “big four” lenders, retreated following news it had agreed to pay a record fine of Aus$240 million ($159.5 million) over “widespread misconduct”.

Taipei, Manila, and Wellington also saw losses.

Tokyo was closed for a break.

Also in view are talks between China and the United States in Madrid that will cover a range of issues, including trade, with an eye on a November deadline for their tariff pause.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and his team will also discuss their dispute over TikTok with the US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The negotiations come after China launched two investigations into the US semiconductor sector on Saturday.

– Key figures at around 0230 GMT –

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 per cent at 26,447.34

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 3,867.95

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1728 from $1.1731 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3561 from $1.3560

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.57 from 147.67 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.48 pence from 86.52 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 per cent at $63.01 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 per cent at $67.28 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 45,834.22 points (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 9,283.29 (close)

