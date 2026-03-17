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Two Men In Kenyan Court For Ant-Smuggling

Kequn and Mwangi are being prosecuted for wildlife trafficking without a permit and conspiracy, and face up to seven years in prison.

By Channels Television
Updated March 17, 2026
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A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) warden displays some of the syringe cartridges modified to carry live ants at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. Chinese national, Zhan Kequn, and his co-accused Kenyan, Charles Mwangi (both not in picture), have been arraigned to take a plea on charges of dealing in wildlife species contrary to laws regulating wildlife conservation after they were found in possession of more than two thousand live ants intended to be trafficked internationally. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

 

Two men appeared in a Nairobi court on Tuesday accused of attempting to smuggle thousands of ants to China, a lucrative trade exposed last year in the east African country.

Chinese national Zhang Kequn was arrested at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport last week with more than 2,200 ants, including 1,948 of the sought-after Messor cephalotes species, in his luggage.

The insects are considered aphrodisiacs, delicacies, and pets, said defence lawyer David Lusweti Namai.

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Live ants confiscated by Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) wardens are displayed inside a bucket at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

 

Messor cephalotes ants are particularly prized and can fetch around $100 each abroad.

Kequn, born in 1998 according to court documents, appeared alongside Kenyan national Charles Mwangi, 35, accused of selling him 1,300 ants for 100 Kenyan shillings ($0.77) each.

Mwangi was arrested on March 13 in the Rift Valley in possession of 1,000 live ants of an unspecified species and 113 Messor cephalotes ants hidden in syringes.

He is accused of also selling ants to three people convicted for the same crime last year.

Live ants confiscated by Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) wardens are displayed inside a bucket at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

That case involved two Belgian teenagers, who were arrested in possession of nearly 5,000 ants, mostly stored in test tubes. They were fined roughly $7,700.

Kequn and Mwangi, who pleaded not guilty, are being prosecuted for wildlife trafficking without a permit and conspiracy, and face up to seven years in prison, according to their lawyer.

The next hearing is on March 27.

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) warden displays some of the syringe cartridges modified to carry live ants at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

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