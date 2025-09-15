KEDCO Threatens To Disconnect Aminu Kano Hospital Over ₦950m Debt

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) to settle its outstanding electricity debt amounting to ₦949.88 million as of the end of August 2025, or face disconnection from the national grid.

In an official statement released on Monday in Kano by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala, KEDCO also demanded the immediate payment of ₦108.95 million, the electricity bill for the month of August, within 10 working days.

“The hospital has an outstanding liability of N949.88 million as at the end of August. It [AKTH] is expected to settle the August bill of N108.95 million in full within 10 working days, or the company will decide on its next action,” Bala stated.

He expressed deep concern over what he described as persistent non-payment for electricity services, particularly at the hospital’s residential quarters.

“No payment has been made for electricity consumed at the residential complex in spite of its negative impact on service delivery and KEDCO’s operations,” he lamented.

He disclosed that KEDCO had previously issued a notice to the hospital in a letter dated August 12, signed by the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Muhammad Aminu, outlining plans to disconnect electricity supply to staff quarters and other non-essential areas due to partial bill settlement.

“KEDCO remains committed to providing uninterrupted electricity to the hospital as a foremost health institution,” Bala assured, “but we also appeal for full cooperation from the AKTH management on the ongoing separation of electricity lines.”

According to the statement, electricity supply has since been restored to the hospital after KEDCO embarked on a technical separation of the supply lines—disconnecting the main hospital campus and critical health facilities from the staff quarters and residential buildings.

“The main campus and health facilities are connected to the top-priority 33KVA Zaria Road feeder, which enjoys an average of 22 hours of daily supply under Band A services,” Bala said.

However, the KEDCO spokesperson pointed out that the hospital management has been resisting the separation process, insisting that staff quarters remain connected to the same feeder line as the hospital itself.

“This insistence continues to pose repeated risks to the stability and reliability of supply,” he warned.

Bala noted that previous efforts to separate the supply lines failed due to this resistance, eventually leading to a severe electrical fault and recent service outage at the facility.

“To safeguard uninterrupted supply to the hospital, the company had no choice but to proceed with the separation of the two supply lines,” he explained.

KEDCO reiterated that while the main health facilities remain a top priority, non-essential facilities and residential areas may face disconnection unless the hospital clears the debts.

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital is one of Northern Nigeria’s premier tertiary healthcare institutions, catering to thousands of patients across the region.