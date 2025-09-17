Fact-Finding Committee Report Reveals 12,000 Deaths In Plateau Attacks

The Plateau State Government has received the report of a high-powered fact-finding committee on recent attacks across the state, uncovering disturbing details of violence that has spanned more than two decades.

Presenting the report in Jos, Chairman of the committee, Major General Rogers Nicholas (rtd.), disclosed that over 420 communities in Plateau State were attacked between 2001 and 2025, leading to the deaths of nearly 12,000 people and the displacement of thousands more.

General Rogers explained that the committee engaged security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and civil society groups, as well as visited affected communities in all 17 local government areas.

READ ALSO: DSS Arraigns Nine Prime Suspects In Benue, Plateau Killings

Their findings revealed that ethnic mistrust, land disputes, kidnappings, cattle rustling, and illegal mining have fueled the crisis. Porous borders with neighboring states were also identified as infiltration routes for attackers.

He noted that testimonies consistently pointed to armed Fulani militias as the main perpetrators of the coordinated attacks, though other criminal elements were also implicated.

“With over 420 communities attacked and nearly 12,000 lives lost, Plateau cannot afford business as usual. This report provides a roadmap for peace, healing, and rebuilding,” General Rogers stated.

Receiving the report, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the moment as a turning point in efforts to end decades of insecurity on the Plateau.

“When I first spoke about this crisis, I was called a liar and an alarmist. But this report provides irrefutable evidence of the truth because only the truth can set our people free,” the governor said.

Governor Mutfwang assured that the recommendations would not be ignored, adding that his administration will synthesize the findings and forward them to the President and relevant authorities for urgent action.

“This report is not going to gather dust on the shelves. We seek solutions, not arguments. Insurgency and insecurity have distracted us from development for too long. That must change,” he stressed.

The two-volume report contains detailed findings, recommendations, and memoranda from affected communities across Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace, rebuilding trust, and ensuring justice for victims of violence.