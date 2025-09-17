Lagos Fire: Our Staff, Customers Are Safe — UBA

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has cleared the air over the safety of its staff members and customers during a fire that broke out in a building that houses one of its branches on Tuesday.

Panic gripped Broad Street, Lagos Island, when smoke from a basement fire scare forced the evacuation of trapped persons in a six-storey building.

While narrating the ordeal, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire originated in the inverter room located in Afriland Tower’s basement.

Deputy Controller General, Ogabi Olajide, said the service received a call at 13:38 hours before fire crews swiftly mobilised to the scene.

He, however, said firefighters from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations responded promptly, preventing the outbreak from escalating beyond smoke-filled floors.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, UBA confirmed he fire, adding that both its customers and staff members are safe.

It also noted that the affected building was not its facility.

“We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches.

“As against reports online and social media, the affected building is not the UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office.

“We have ensured the safety and well-being of our staff and customers in the branch,” the statement read.



Online videos had captured how the building occupants jumped down in fear, while onlookers rushed with ladders and foamy materials for support.

Trapped workers smashed glass windows to breathe, while residents below stretched out their hands to catch them.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic moments, with screams echoing across Broad Street as smoke spread rapidly through the upper floors.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while operations have concluded, dousing earlier panic,” Olajide stated in his official briefing.