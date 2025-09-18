2025 Budget: NASS Seeks Withdrawal Of Contract Circulars

The National Assembly has called for the withdrawal of all circulars previously issued for contract awards under the 2025 fiscal year.

This move comes as the implementation of the ₦23.9 trillion capital component of the 2025 budget is set to commence soon and is expected to extend into 2026.

The resolutions were reached during a meeting between the joint committee on Appropriations and the President’s economic team at the National Assembly on Thursday.

In attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu; and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi.

The session was convened to review the performance of the 2024 budget and assess the implementation of the ₦54.9 trillion 2025 budget.

Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, said the Ministry of Finance’s circular stopping MDAs from awarding contracts until an AIE is issued will be cancelled.

He added that the 2025 budget implementation would begin immediately, with an authority to incur expenditure (AIE) to be issued within seven days.

The lawmakers also extended the implementation period of the 2024 budget to December 2025, a resolution adopted by the joint committee chaired by Senator Adeola Olamilekan.