Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Two In Sokoto Over Vigilante Involvement

Two people, including a community leader of Sanyinna village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, were killed by suspected Lakurawa terrorists during an attack on the village on Thursday.

Garzali Raccah, an aide to the Local Government Chairman on security matters, confirmed the incident and said the assailants stormed the village around 1:30 a.m., opening fire on residents before targeting the traditional ruler’s home.

He explained that a faction of the Lakurawa terrorists had openly banned villagers from joining vigilante groups, threatening death to anyone who defied the order.

The involvement of the two victims with local vigilante activities reportedly angered the bandits, who had long warned against such participation.

Troops of Operation FANSAR YANMA later arrived at the scene, evacuated the bodies, and intensified patrols to prevent further attacks.

The Sanyinna attack adds to a wave of destruction attributed to Lakurawa fighters in Sokoto and the neighboring Kebbi State. In Kebbe LGA, communities such as Fakku, Sha’alwashi, Tulluwa, Bashi Bakin Dutse, and Rafin-Gora have been deserted following successive raids in which homes were burned and property looted.

The village head of Fakku and his family are among hundreds of displaced residents now seeking refuge in Koko, Kebbi State.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives have yet to confirm the incident. Efforts to reach the police authorities were unsuccessful, as the mobile line of the Police Public Relations Officer was not connecting.