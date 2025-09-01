Troops Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) have rescued nine kidnap victims in Sokoto State and neutralised several terrorists during an ambush in Zamfara State.

The operation, carried out late on Monday, followed credible intelligence on the movement of terrorists along the Isa–Shinkafi–Kaura Namoda Road, a known crossing point linking Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, spokesman of the Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, said the terrorists attempted to use their captives as human shields after noticing the presence of the soldiers.

According to him, the troops responded “methodically and decisively”, killing a number of terrorists while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The victims, abducted from Garin Bature village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto, comprised three adult women and six children.

They were evacuated to the General Hospital in Shinkafi for medical treatment.

Items recovered from the scene included an AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a motorcycle, three mobile phones and a pair of desert camouflage uniforms.

Adewusi added that the victims were handed over to officials of Shinkafi Local Government Area, who promised to ensure their safe reunion with their families.

He also assured residents of the North-West and parts of the North-Central of its determination to sustain aggressive operations until terrorism and banditry are eradicated.